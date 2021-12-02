We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
How to read Putin’s intentions as he masses troops on the border
Gideon talks to Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, about Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border and about how policymakers in Nato and the EU are responding.
