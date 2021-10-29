Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Facebook is changing its name to Meta, and the European Central Bank is proving a tough read for bond investors, and what are those ads appearing in London’s transit system advertising a new “meme” coin Floki Inu? Plus, the New York Stock Exchange has the last open outcry trading floor. We’ll take you there to meet some of the people who work there, and find out what humans bring to market quality.





Facebook changes name to Meta in corporate rebranding

How coronavirus turned the business of trading at banks on its head

ECB keeps buying bonds and leaves rates unchanged despite rising inflation

‘Meme’ coin seeks to tap crypto craze with London ad barrage

