Special episode: a trip to the NYSE trading floor
Facebook to change its name to Meta, and Viking meme coin Floki Inu conquers the London Underground
Facebook is changing its name to Meta, and the European Central Bank is proving a tough read for bond investors, and what are those ads appearing in London’s transit system advertising a new “meme” coin Floki Inu? Plus, the New York Stock Exchange has the last open outcry trading floor. We’ll take you there to meet some of the people who work there, and find out what humans bring to market quality.
Facebook changes name to Meta in corporate rebranding
How coronavirus turned the business of trading at banks on its head
ECB keeps buying bonds and leaves rates unchanged despite rising inflation
‘Meme’ coin seeks to tap crypto craze with London ad barrage
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
