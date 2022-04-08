Introducing Tech Tonic: The US/China Tech Race
Turn off your email alerts and settle into the weekend. We explore today's culture, big ideas, nuanced questions and what it means to live a good life. Join our host Lilah Raptopoulos every Saturday for inspiring conversations, in-depth storytelling, a bit of escapism and a lot of fun. Brought to you by the award-winning Life & Arts journalists at the Financial Times. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Receive free FT Weekend podcast updates
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Weekend podcast news every morning.
A new six-part series of Tech Tonic brings you stories from the frontlines of the battle between the US and China for global technological supremacy. At stake is the future of technologies that will shape all our lives, from the way the internet is used to the way we govern our societies. Join the FT’s Global China Editor James Kynge as he charts China’s dramatic transformation into a global tech superpower, sparking rivalry with the US over who controls our technological future.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT Weekend podcast when a new story is published