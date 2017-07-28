Engie profits rise as it continues push towards renewables

Engie had a better first half of the year than its rival French utility EDF with profits growing 3.5 per cent, as the group made further progress in moving away from fossil fuel production to focus on renewables and energy services.

Income rose to €1.3bn on revenues of €33.1bn, 1.6 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Like several of its European peers, Engie has been backing away from oil and gas production and it in May secured a $3.9bn deal for its assets with Neptune Energy, a private equity-backed company headed by Sam Laidlaw, the former chief executive of Centrica of the UK.

Isabelle Kocher, who took the helm of Engie last year, said low carbon generation, infrastructure and services now made up 90 per cent of the group’s earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (Ebitda) which stood at €5bn at the half-way stage, flat on the same period a year earlier. The company has also succeeded in reducing its net debt by €2.1bn since the end of last year to €22.7bn at June 30.

Ms Kocher said: “These solid and encouraging results are the fruit of the commitment of our teams all over the world. They prove the progress we have made at every level in our 3-year transformation plan. They also allow us to confirm the targets set for 2017 and the Group’s strategic choices to secure its future growth.”

Engie, which is 29 per cent owned by the French state, has been linked to possible consolidation in the European utilities sector, although Ms Kocher has previously denied interest in a speculated deal between Engie and Innogy, the clean energy business that was hived off from Germany’s RWE.

EDF earlier on Friday posted a first half decline in sales and profits.