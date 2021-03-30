Claer catches up with Lucy, who was working out if shared ownership was better than renting

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Last October Claer spoke to listener Lucy who was on the cusp of buying a shared ownership flat with her partner — but was getting cold feet. The shared ownership model enables buyers to take out a mortgage on part of the property, and pay rent on the rest. Lucy was hoping that this would be her first step towards being able to afford to own 100 per cent of her home, but worried about how much it would cost. Six months later, is she comfortably settled in the flat or did the couple stay renting? Claer hears from experts, independent property expert Henry Pryor and mortgage broker Andrew Montlake from Coreco.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column.





Further reading:

-Henry Pryor tweets @HenryPryor and has a website packed with tips for property buyers

-Andrew Montlake tweets @Montysblog and blogs about the mortgage market (which is genuinely more interesting that it sounds!) Read it here

-This Millennial Money column from Kate Beioley, the FT’s legal correspondent, reveals how being single made it practically impossible for her to pursue the shared ownership route

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.