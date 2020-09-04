All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the name of the trades union shop steward played by Peter Sellers in I’m All Right Jack?

Which former US First Lady died in 2007, 34 years after her husband?

The name of which old military cartoon character, created by David Low in 1934, has come to mean someone reactionary and jingoistic?

By the laws of the game, which piece of sporting equipment is not permitted to be longer than 38 inches or wider than 4.25 inches?

What was the third book in Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogy, which begin with The Girl with the Dragoon Tattoo?

Which term for over-interfering parents was coined by Foster Cline and Jim Fay in 1990?

© Gjon Mili/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images What are the two rival gangs in the musical West Side Story (above)?

The members of which fictional club include Bingo Little, Pongo Twistleton and Bertie Wooster (above)?

In 1830, which locomotive was responsible for the first death in a railway accident?