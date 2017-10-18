Khamenei calls on Europe to defend nuclear accord

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Iran’s supreme leader said his country remained committed to the landmark nuclear deal, as he urged European states to do more to support an accord whose future has been thrown into doubt by US president Donald Trump.

In his first reaction since Mr Trump refused on Friday to certify an agreement signed with six world powers in 2015, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran would continue to support the deal provided the US did the same.

“As long as the other side does not tear up the nuclear deal, we will not tear it up either. But if it tears it up, we will cut it into small pieces,” Mr Khamenei said on Wednesday.

“Europeans have realised that the nuclear accord benefits them and the Americans, and opposed the US president’s remarks on tearing up the deal. This is good but not enough,” he said in a public meeting according to his official website.

“Europeans . . . must refuse to echo the Americans in issues such as Iran’s defence power and Iran’s presence in the region.”

Iran’s agreement with the US, China, Russia, Germany, France and the UK restricted its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of many sanctions. Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s centrist president, has also made it clear that he wishes to remain in the deal.

Mr Trump’s refusal to certify the accord, however, transfers the matter into the hands of the US Congress, which has until the end of the year to effectively decide its fate. European powers are expected to employ their lobbying power to convince Congress not to rip up the agreement and re-impose sanctions.

Mr Trump has criticised the nuclear agreement for its failure to include issues such as curbs on Tehran’s regional ambitions.

While Iran can seek to play the gap that is opening up between the US and European states on the agreement, there is concern in Tehran that the two sides may eventually agree on a need for Tehran to restrict its conventional missile defence programme and back away from giving support to proxy forces in the region.

Iran is the top regional ally of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad and provides Lebanon’s Hizbollah — designated by the US as a terrorist organisation — with weapons and money through the overseas arm of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mr Khamenei said the US was furious because Iran “has disrupted its vicious plans” in the region, including in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

He also called on domestic forces — a reference to pro-reform and moderate groups led by Mr Rouhani — not to be intimidated by a new round of US hostility toward Iran.

“Today, we should not say if, for instance, we do not reach an agreement in a certain issue [regional policies], things [dangers] may happen,” he said. “This is what the enemy is implying, which we should ignore.”