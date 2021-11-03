If you draw a circle around the perimeter of the Amazon rainforest on a map of Brazil and place your finger in the centre, chances are you will have landed close to Fordlândia.

Six hours by fast boat up the Tapajós river from Santarém, in central Amazonia, the hamlet can comfortably claim to be off the beaten path. Yet it was here, in the late 1920s, that the industrialist Henry Ford decided to construct not only a rubber plantation to feed the production of cars in the US, but a model American town to go alongside it.

Ford never visited his last great project and the Amazonian plantation failed miserably for a litany of reasons — from the hubris of the Ford men to a blight that prevented the mass production of the Hevea rubber tree. But the town remains standing today, quietly decaying amid the encroaching forest. The cathedral-like sawmill is now a makeshift garage. On the back of a decrepit, century-old Ford jeep sits a metal coffin, one of hundreds used to lay to rest the men, women and children who succumbed to the hardships of the rainforest.

The decay of Fordlândia after it was handed back to the Brazilian government in the 1940s prefigured the decline of Ford’s own hometown, Detroit. But its demise also carries lessons for the future of the Amazon and those who seek to tap the economic potential of the rainforest.

Despite a commitment to halt the destruction of the forest by 2030, Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has cut the budget for environmental enforcement and presided over a sharp rise in deforestation in recent years. In that time it has become almost fashionable to tout the potential of the Amazonian economy as a silver bullet for preservation.

Talking to the Financial Times earlier this year, Ricardo Salles, Brazil’s then-environment minister, pointed out that poverty pushes many citizens into illegal logging and gold mining. Nurturing a bio-economy, in which denizens could earn income by sustainably producing Amazonian food stuffs or gathering raw materials for the likes of cosmetics, could reduce the illegality that plagues the forest, Salles suggested.

An abandoned vehicle sits in a building in Fordlândia. Henry Ford never visited his last great project and the Amazonian plantation failed miserably © Bryan Harris/FT

Some scientists are more ambitious. They predict the creation of a “computational bio-economy”, in which the genetic codes of the region’s vast biodiversity could be harnessed to create a new generation of materials for human use, without harm to the forest. But as Ford learned, the Amazon is unforgiving. Beset by natural barriers, complex bureaucracy, a lack of legal clarity on land rights and, notably, the absence of infrastructure, the rainforest is rarely conducive to business.

“I have never seen such a difficult business environment. We should be world leaders in [bio-economy], but we really have not been able to advance,” says Denis Minev, president of Bemol, an Amazon-focused retailer and ecommerce group.

Minev points to Brazil’s tough environmental laws, which, he says, prevent the emergence of a legitimate economy and yet are routinely flouted by illegal interests. He cites the example of fishing, “most of which is [now] done illegally because it is hard for people to get licences. But these are large-scale activities that could turn the Amazon at least into a middle-income economy.”

The issue is complicated by a shortage of financing, itself a product of the region’s messy land claims. Many rural inhabitants of the Amazon have occupied plots for generations, but without paperwork they cannot receive bank loans and often remain outside the banking system.

The Bolsonaro government has advocated “regularising” hundreds of thousands of land claims but has faced stiff opposition from environmentalists, who say it would only encourage land grabbers. The broader consensus is that the Amazon region needs more educated workers and the overhauling of curricula in schools and universities. But, as for the country more broadly, resources are lacking or being used inefficiently.

Guilherme Lisboa, one of Fordlândia’s remaining 1,000 or so residents, laments the decline of the town, which, a century on, is still mostly unpaved. For him, Ford’s failure should be read as a cautionary tale. “There was a saying: ‘Go to the Amazon and everything you plant will grow.’ But it’s just not like that.”

