The US discusses emergency aid for Venezuela if Nicolas Maduro’s regime falls, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou sues Canadian border officers over her arrest and the head of the US oil refinery trade group attacks the idea of a carbon tax. Plus, the FT’s Mehul Srivastava explains the accusations of bribery against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - and what affect his possible indictment might have on Israel’s upcoming election.