The Election Outsider

Josh Chaffin tours Britain for a deeper perspective on the UK’s election

Purity triumphs over pragmatism among Corbyn fans

Repulsed by Blair’s legacy, many Labour members are inspired by Britain’s Bernie Sanders

Donald Trump of Doncaster bids for mayoral glory

Former air show pilot Eddie Todd confesses to never having voted before, let alone held elected office

How Theresa May won the hearts of Britain’s Brexiters

Prime minister goes into election on wave of trust and support from Eurosceptics

‘Remain’ core insists Brexit fight is not yet lost

Pro-EU march draws tens of thousands to London and was far larger than a previous one

Ukip faces moment of truth in Stoke by-election

Success in Labour heartlands vital if anti-EU party to broaden appeal beyond Brexit