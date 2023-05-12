Her parents fled Iran. Her art tells their story
This week, we speak with artist Sheida Soleimani. Soleimani grew up in the American Midwest hearing stories of her parents’ escape from Iran: her father spending years in hiding, her mother imprisoned in solitary confinement. Now, she is using three-dimensional collages to tell their story. And she’s doing it in collaboration with them.
Links:
– Lilah’s profile of Sheida Soleimani, from the FT Weekend Magazine’s recent photography special: https://on.ft.com/3MjCQTB
– You can explore Ghostwriter on the Edel Assanti website. It’s on view at their gallery in London until May 13: https://edelassanti.com/exhibitions/115-sheida-soleimani-ghostwriter/
– Sheida Soleimani’s 2021 work Proof: https://dennygallery.com/artists/sheida-soleimani/
– Ghostwriter will be on view at the Denny Gallery in Manhattan in September
– Sheida is on Instagram at @sheidajanam
