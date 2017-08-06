Daily briefing: China warns N Korea, credit crisis fines and Kenya election

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

China’s foreign minister warned his North Korean counterpart that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was close to “crisis point”, and urged the rogue nation not to violate the UN sanctions against Pyongyang that were passed a day earlier. The vote, which gained approval from both China and Russia and aimed at depriving North Korea of $1bn in revenues, marked a victory for a US-led effort to form an international coalition to halt the country’s nuclear programme. North Korea has so far shrugged off the sanctions.

At a meeting on Sunday in the Philippine capital Manila, China’s Wang Yi told Ri Yong-ho of North Korea that the measures were “necessary, but not the end goal”, and that the aim was to bring the nuclear aspirant back to the table for talks. Meanwhile, a Japanese foreign ministry spokesman welcomed UN sanctions, saying it was time for more “effective pressure” on Pyongyang rather than dialogue, which China said was vital. (FT, WaPo, WSJ, Reuters)

In the news

US haul from credit crisis bank fines hits $150bn

Financial institutions have paid more than $150bn in fines in the US relating to the credit crisis, passing a significant milestone a decade after it became clear American subprime woes had become a global problem. Ten years ago this week, France’s BNP Paribas barred investors from accessing money in funds with subprime mortgage exposure, citing a “complete evaporation of liquidity”. The date — August 9, 2007 — is pegged by many as the moment the financial crisis began. Here’s John Plender on lessons from the credit crunch and John Authers on the warnings from history that Wall Street ignored. (FT)

Asean urges non-militarisation in South China Sea

Southeast Asian foreign ministries issued a communique calling for militarisation of the disputed waterway to be avoided and noting concern about Beijing-driven island-building, overcoming a disagreement about whether to make oblique references to China’s rapid expansion in the region. Vietnam emerged as the loudest voice against China. (Reuters, NAR)

Venezuela suspended from South American trade bloc

Mercosur has suspended Venezuela indefinitely in a symbolic show of force following President Nicolás Maduro’s decision to push ahead with an election for an all-powerful constituent assembly, which critics fear will crush the last vestiges of democracy in the crisis-ridden nation. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan opposition is seeking to join forces with the growing number of socialists who are disillusioned with Mr Maduro in a bid to weaken his hold on power. (FT)

Trump warned against firing US special counsel

Donald Trump is being warned by lawmakers that if he fired Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian election interference, Congress could strike back by reinstating him. A Democrat pushing legislation to make it harder to fire Mr Mueller said on Sunday that both parties in Congress could respond to his dismissal by rehiring the special counsel using their own powers. (FT)

Saudi and UAE heirs form pivotal bond

A desert camping trip about a year-and-a-half ago helped cement a friendship between the heirs to the thrones of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that is seen as central to a shift in Saudi policies. (WSJ)

US mosque bombed

An explosion at a mosque in suburban Minnesota on Saturday morning was caused by an IED, according to the FBI, but did not injure or kill anyone. The blast rang out as more than a dozen people were gathering inside for morning prayers and has raised fears amid a renewed spate of Islamophobic attacks and the rise of white supremacists groups since the election of Donald Trump. (ABC)

Google’s gender memo firestorm

The tech giant was struggling to quell a gender controversy over the weekend, after a male engineer published an internal memo arguing that biological differences between the sexes accounted for the scarcity of women in technical and leadership jobs in Silicon Valley. The 3,000-word paper drew an angry response from many workers and prompted the company to reassert its commitment to “diversity and inclusion”. (FT)

France to accept 3,500 more migrants to meet Macron pledge

The French interior minister has pledged to welcome an additional 3,500 migrants to the country in 2018 to help meet President Emmanuel Macron’s vow to “no longer see anyone on the streets”. (FT)

The day ahead

SoftBank reports earnings

The Japanese tech group is expected to book a ¥174bn net profit. Investors will watch for strength of acquisition appetite, as well as the company’s $93bn tech investment fund, which was closed in May. There has also been talk SoftBank is seeking a stake in Uber when it already has holdings in the ride-hailing service’s rivals, and speculation about SoftBank’s ambitions to drive further consolidation in the US wireless sector. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Kenya elections tensions fill the air

It may be described by an observer as an “act of insanity”, but one of Africa’s most fiercely contested political systems is evolving. (FT)

The hijacking of the Brillante Virtuoso

In 2011, the 300m ship was plodding into the world’s most dangerous shipping lane in the pirate-strewn waters off Somalia with a cargo worth $100m when it was hijacked. Explosions ensued as well as an unsolved murder, but was this the most spectacular fraud in shipping history? (Bloomberg)

The men who trade Isis loot

Meet the middlemen who buy and sell the antiquities looted by the jihadi group from Syria and Iraq. (WSJ)

The handshake

A Muslim man shook the hand of a white man — why did Yousef Muslet face life in prison for an everyday gesture? (TNR)

Lunch with Leonardo Padura

Over rabbit in Havana, Cuba’s best-known writer talks about the Castros, censorship and the bittersweet realities of his country. (FT)

Has Donald Trump’s fledgling presidency already collapsed?

Jonathan Chait makes the case that the chaos that surrounds and consumes the White House is destroying Mr Trump’s presidency: “Politically gridlocked presidencies have become normal, but for the office to be occupied by a man whose own party elites doubt his functional competence and even loyalty is, to borrow a term, unpresidented. Trump’s obsession with humiliation and dominance has left him ill-prepared to cope with high-profile failure.” (NYMag)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Josh de la Mare previews some of the big stories in the week ahead, including a tour of Latin America by US vice-president Mike Pence as Venezuela tensions continue, UK insurers' results, including Prudential and Standard Life, and key elections in Kenya. (FT)