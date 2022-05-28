This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Quantitative skills, Capacity utilisation, Joint Ventures, Country assessment, Global sporting events

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Real Madrid strikes €360mn events deal for revamped stadium

Calculate the percentage change in prize money for the winner of the Champions League final compared to the club that comes second

Assess the impact on Real Madrid of increasing its capacity utilisation by using its stadium to host concerts and events in addition to football matches

Assess the impact of Real Madrid and Sixth Street forming a joint venture to create a new business

Assess the impact of Legends choosing Spain as a country in which it plans to start a new business

James Laird, St Andrews Catholic School