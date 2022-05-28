Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Quantitative skills, Capacity utilisation, Joint Ventures, Country assessment, Global sporting events

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Real Madrid strikes €360mn events deal for revamped stadium

  • Calculate the percentage change in prize money for the winner of the Champions League final compared to the club that comes second

  • Assess the impact on Real Madrid of increasing its capacity utilisation by using its stadium to host concerts and events in addition to football matches

  • Assess the impact of Real Madrid and Sixth Street forming a joint venture to create a new business

  • Assess the impact of Legends choosing Spain as a country in which it plans to start a new business

James Laird, St Andrews Catholic School

