When lockdown began, millions of families had to rapidly adjust to the new normal as schools and nurseries closed and parents had to juggle childcare and home schooling with working from home.

Many working parents with school-aged children say their work has been negatively affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Women’s careers have been the hardest hit, according to a study from the Office for National Statistics, which found women carried out two-thirds more childcare on average than men, and were more likely to take unpaid leave to care for children.

As lockdown has eased some employers are starting to bring people back to the workplace. But many children remain out of school and the few that did return are now on holiday until September.

In the latest in our Q&A series, the FT will explore how parents are coping with caring for their children while working from home.

Lucy Warwick-Ching, the FT Money’s digital and communities editor, would like to hear from readers — both men and women — about their experiences of trying to work from home while looking after children.

Has the childcare fallen to one person in the relationship or have you found a way of sharing it? Have you struggled to continue to work, or has one of you had to give up work or take unpaid leave?

How have employers and schools helped, or hindered, the situation — and how might things change as the new school year begins? You may have some tips or insights that you would like to share with other readers.

You can leave a question or comment below ahead of the session that will run from 12pm until 1pm on Wednesday August 5.

Please bear in mind that this is a general and friendly discussion of the topics above.