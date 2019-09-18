Donald Trump has tapped Robert O’Brien, the envoy for hostage affairs at the state department, to be his national security adviser, capping a short search following John Bolton’s exit from the White House earlier this month.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” Mr Trump wrote in a tweet. “I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”, he added.

Mr O’Brien is a corporate lawyer in Los Angeles, former UN official and former official in the George W Bush administration who write a book in 2016 titled While America Slept: Restoring American Leadership to a World in Crisis.

Mr O’Brien will be Mr Trump’s fourth national security adviser since taking office, after Michael Flynn, HR McMaster, and Mr Bolton. Mr Bolton left the Trump administration last week following disagreements with the US president over policy towards Afghanistan, Iran and North Korea.