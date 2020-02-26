Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A fresh wave of selling pressure rippled across global markets on Tuesday as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for the spread of the coronavirus, Bob Iger has stepped down as chief executive of Walt Disney a year after extending his contract, and Virgin Galactic shares fall after the space tourism company reports that losses widened in the fourth quarter. Plus, there has been a wave of leadership change at European banks in the past few months. The FT’s David Crow explains why the lenders are scrambling to find a new generation of chief executives.

