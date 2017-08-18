Podcast and spoken-word apps experiment with paid-for model

My recent move to Los Angeles has given me a new appreciation for in-car audio. Whereas I biked around London and San Francisco — when listening on headphones can make an already hazardous commute even more dangerous — the “city of stars” is also a city of cars. Lots of them.

Much of my time has been spent catching up with the podcasts that my family and friends had been telling me I ought to listen to, but for which I never seemed to find the time. But bingeing on Radiolab, S-town, Adam Buxton and Stuff You Should Know has brought home one of the format’s biggest drawbacks: advertising.

I cannot enjoy the ad-free experience I have become accustomed to by watching Netflix

By now, my unprompted awareness of certain meal-delivery services, email newsletters and simple website creation is at saturation point. My tolerance is steadily lowering for the vocal gyrations hosts go through to tout their sponsors in “natural” conversation — a style pioneered by American public radio to avoid a canned ad break.

Yes, most podcast players have an easy way to skip ahead a few seconds past the ads, but I do try (really, really hard) not to play with my phone while driving.

All of which got me wondering: why isn’t there a Netflix or Spotify for podcasts? A monthly subscription service that shares its income with podcast producers, without them having to shill for mattress start-ups, stamps or razor blades every half-hour.

Some podcast providers have already started to experiment with a paid model. Acast offers a $2 “show pass” to some individual podcasts, including the Football Ramble and Another Mother Runner, alongside the usual ad-supported offerings. This mixed model has the advantage of putting everything into one place. But it also means I cannot enjoy the ad-free experience I have become accustomed to by watching Netflix.

In the past few months, a few “spoken word” services have popped up that do charge a subscription. Instead of regular podcasts’ chatty hosts, apps such as Audm and Curio.io use professional voiceover artists to read out written articles from newspapers, magazines and websites. Publishers receive a slice of the subscriptions, which are less than $10 a month. Medium, the online publishing service founded by former Twitter executive Evan Williams, also offers audio versions of some articles as part of its new $5 membership scheme.

Audm, which is currently going through Silicon Valley’s much sought-after Y Combinator accelerator programme, carries about half a dozen selected features each week from The Atlantic, Wired, Foreign Policy, the London Review of Books and Marie Claire. Each tends to take between 20 minutes to an hour to listen to, although there are options for accelerated playback.

The appeal of Audm was it solved two problems in one — filling time in the car while also getting to those long-form articles that tend to pile up in my “to read” list on Instapaper. On the six-hour drive between San Francisco and LA, I enjoyed Wired’s tour of the new Apple campus and The Atlantic’s rundown of “how to deal with North Korea”. The latter left me better informed, if not particularly reassured.

Another feature of Audm’s iOS app is that the article’s full text scrolls by as the audio plays — admittedly less useful in the car — allowing you to switch between reading and listening modes, or to skip ahead with more context than the regular slide-the-dot-along-the-bar “seek” model.

For those with a shorter attention span (or faster commute), Curio.io has a larger collection of newspaper-length stories lasting 10 minutes or less, as well as longer features. Publications providing content include the Guardian, the Idler and Lapham’s Quarterly, as well as the Financial Times. Its app lets users select not just by source but by narrator, time and “vibe”, from “analytical” and “opinionated” to “meditative”. Curio.io also offers an Alexa “skill”, meaning it can be accessed through Amazon’s Echo speakers.

These extra listening options, however, could not make up for the fact that — with, ahem, certain exceptions — Curio.io’s content struggles to match Audm’s impressive line-up of publishers.

There are some downsides to this “read aloud” model. Compared with podcasts’ radio-style back-and-forth, listening to a single narrator for an hour can get a little monotonous, especially if the original article lacks the narrative flow of an audiobook. It also sounds a little weird in an interview-centric piece not to hear the voice of the interviewees themselves.

If you do like the audiobook format, though, it is worth noting that Amazon-owned Audible has recently branched out into podcasts, too. Its roster includes news articles from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, and original audio series such as Butterfly Effect, by Jon Ronson. The Audible Channels service is available as a standalone offering for $5 a month, or as part of the regular $15 monthly audiobook subscription.

Ryan Wegner, Audm’s co-founder, says that he plans to move into the more traditional style of podcasts, too — just without those annoying ads.

“Our sense is that the winner in this space is going to be the one who has the best bundle, which includes spoken-word articles from top publishers, premium podcasts, etc, for its subscribers,” he says.

It took a long time for some online news outlets to migrate to a paywall model and given podcasting’s radio heritage, many hosts may prefer the scale of the free model. But unless the advertising experience for listeners improves, I am rooting for whoever wants to become the Netflix of podcasting.