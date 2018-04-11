Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

China and the US face each other on the world stage, a challenger and an incumbent superpower, balancing their respective ideologies and poised to act. What they do next will affect not only the fortunes of these two giant economies, but the rest of the world, argues Martin Wolf in his column.

In the tussle to come, there will be several important factors, says Martin. First of all, size matters: even if the average American continues to be more prosperous than the individual Chinese, it is unlikely that China’s overall economy will not end up far bigger than that of the US. Meanwhile, China’s spending on research and development is driving innovation. The US should stop whining about China’s military expansion and its exploitation of intellectual property, he argues.

But the emerging rival is also challenging the US on ideological grounds. Its planned market economy might not be admired by lovers of free markets, but recent failures of the western economic model have made China’s seem more enviable. The west has no choice: it can and must live with a rising China.

Gun-free funds are a good bet:

The world’s largest investment manager, BlackRock, has announced options for gun-averse investors, writes Brooke Masters. Gun manufacturers and most gun retailers will be excluded from its socially responsible mutual and exchange traded funds. And while so-called “sin stocks” have traditionally outperformed the market, in today’s climate, ethical investors may now actually be sacrificing less than they feared.

Brexit mess for aerospace:

The ongoing muddlearound the precise nature of the relationship between the UK and EU after Brexit is becoming hard to bear, complains Tom Enders, chief executive of Airbus. Sectors like aviation need clarity on customs and the UK must ensure alignment with EU rules and regulations. The alternative will be very bad news for Britain’s competitiveness. And time is running out.

Syria’s deadly cycle:

A year after the last chemical attack in Syria, it seems almost certain that Bashar al-Assad’s regime has once again used gas and a nerve agent against its own people. But how should the west respond, asks David Gardner. In 2017, US president Donald Trump fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base. That was clearly no deterrent. Now his administration looks set to act again; this time it needs to do better.

Running off the rails:

In an FT video feature, Miranda Green interviews the politicians behind the UK’s railway privatisation, disgruntled commuters protesting against poor service and key supporters of Jeremy Corbyn’s plans for renationalisation. Why does the political pendulum seem to have swung so far back towards state control, and was the sell-off worth it?

Best of the rest

What are the French doing to protect Jews? A lot. — Pamela Druckerman in The New York Times

The Central Bank song remains the same — Paola Subacchi for Project Syndicate

Sorry Brexiters. Banking on the Commonwealth is a joke — Philip Murphy in the Guardian

Mark Zuckerberg’s Apology Tour — Andrew Marantz in The New Yorker

Why America’s return to $1 trillion deficits is a big problem for you — Heather Long in The Washington Post

What you’ve been saying

Women lacked role models in finance — letter from Alison Lee

When university students consider career choices they inevitably look to the world around them and talk to adults they know; a student with lawyers in the family might be drawn to the law, one who admires a local doctor might be drawn to medicine. As a woman who worked at an investment bank in the 1980s I can attest to the fact that there was a dearth of women with careers in the City in that era. I suggest that the reason female graduates were not looking to work in the financial services sector is that they never saw a woman who had a career there.

Comment from KissMeHardy on Donald Trump is standing up for American interests

It’s a shame that, as an adviser to President Trump, Peter Navarro is not standing up for small businesses in the USA like mine. We are bullied by contract into giving up proprietary information and technology every time we do work for a large corporation. The example I have in mind is a contract I was asked to sign which contained a clause stating that all software used in course of executing the work would be provided to the client, free of charge, with no limitation on its use by the client, or the client’s contractors . . . Companies signing away their rights in China do it knowing the price they have to pay. They do it because it’s profitable.

John Bolton is capable of constructive dialogue — letter from Armen Martirosyan

In 2005, as the permanent representative of Armenia to the UN, I was a first-hand witness to then US ambassador Bolton’s aggressive campaign for an anti-Iranian resolution at the UN General Assembly. Armenia’s position on the Iran vote did not meet American expectations, so the US mission contacted us with an urgent request for an appointment with Mr Bolton . . . My advice to all potential interlocutors is to treat Mr Bolton as a rational agent who is perfectly capable of engaging in constructive dialogue and adjusting positions based on new-found insights.

