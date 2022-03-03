Sunflower of Peace

Erin Lawlor’s abstract canvas in the colours of the Ukrainian flag

Boston-based Sunflower of Peace has been supporting Ukrainian paramedics and doctors by distributing first-aid backpacks, medicine and medical instruments. In the UK, London-based painter Erin Lawlor has created a swirling abstract canvas (£3,000) to be sold on 9 March, all proceeds from which will benefit the charity.

Paige Mazurek is hosting a limited-edition print sale with the aim of raising $5,000

Meanwhile, in the US, multidisciplinary artist Paige Mazurek is hosting a limited-edition print sale with the hope to raise $5,000. A smaller offering comes from Sussex-based florist Little Flower, which has pledged to donate 10 per cent of proceeds from its “Jug Of Sunny Sunflowers” (£45). erinlawlor.com; paigemazurek.com; littleflowerflorist.com

Donate directly to Sunflower of Peace here

Razom

Meaning “together” in Ukrainian, New York-based charity Razom works to support Ukraine’s quest for democracy and civil rights, and has set up an emergency response to provide critical medical supplies for civilians. Extra support comes from LA jeweller Sig Ward, who will be donating all proceeds from the sale of her iolite and citrine-studded gold Reeded rings ($3,200). sigwardjewelry.com

Donate directly to Razom here

UNICEF

More than 50 restaurants are raising funds through supper clubs, bake sales and special menu items © Joe Woodhouse

Unicef is fundraising to protect more than 7.5mn children at risk across the country. Among those calling for donations is Ukrainian chef and food writer Olia Hercules, who, alongside industry figures such as Alissa Timoshkina and Clerkenwell Boy, is urging the hospitality industry to raise funds through supper clubs, bake sales and special menu items. More than 50 restaurants have got involved to date – notable names include Soho House, St. John and Ottolenghi – and have raised around £40,000. Follow their progress with the hashtag #CookForUkraine. justgiving.com/fundraising/cookforukraine

Donate directly to Unicef here

The Red Cross

Annoushka Helping Hands pendants, £350

On top of providing resources and medicine, the chief aim of the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal is to support the work of its volunteers in Ukraine – 4,000 of whom are delivering food parcels, providing first aid training and helping emergency workers around the country. Supporting fundraisers include an online print sale from Hackney concept store Have a Butchers, an Instagram-based auction of four pieces by jewellery brand Studio Rua and three Annoushka pendants from The Helping Hands collection (£350). All proceeds from each sale will go to charity. haveabutchers.com; studio-rua-jewellery.com; annoushka.com

Donate directly to the Red Cross here

Choose Love

Cressida Jamieson limited-edition T-shirt, £85

More than 800,000 citizens have fled Ukraine since Putin’s invasion, most hoping to find refuge in neighbouring Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia. In response, refugee charity Choose Love has launched an international fundraiser to provide those displaced with medical care, food, shelter, clothes and legal aid, as well as support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Embroiderer Cressida Jamieson and illustrator Charlie Mackesy are raising funds through limited-edition T-shirts (£85 and £20), but support could be as simple as buying a pastry from London bakery Pophams, who are donating 50 per cent of plain croissant sales throughout March. cressidajamieson.com; charliemackesy.com; pophamsbakery.com