TalkTalk names fourth finance chief in 4 years

TalkTalk will have its fourth chief financial officer in four years, after it poached Kate Ferry from Dixons Carphone to take over the role in the autumn.

Ms Ferry, a former Merrill Lynch analyst specialising in retail, will replace Iain Torrens. It is the latest move in a shake-up at the top of TalkTalk, after Sir Charles Dunstone returned to the business he had founded within Carphone Warehouse. Sir Charles was named executive chairman in February and Tristia Harrison was chosen as chief executive to replace the outgoing Dido Harding.

The broadband company is looking for a revival, after struggling to recover from a devastating cyber attack in 2015. Mr Torrens joined TalkTalk from broker ICAP in 2014 and was in charge of the finances following the cyber attack.

The company booked £83m in exceptional charges, as profits halved in the financial year ending in 2016. He also led the issuance of the company’s first bond, when it raised £400m in April.

He had replaced Steve Makin, who lasted only a year in the role. Mr Makin, a former Umbro executive, had been drafted in to replace Amy Stirling, who had spent seven years as chief financial officer and 13 within Carphone Warehouse when she departed in 2013.

Ms Ferry was described by one person familiar with the situation as “one of the Dunstone gang”.

She spent seven years at Dixons Carphone, most recently as strategic affairs director. She worked closely with Sir Charles, who was executive chairman of Dixons Carphone during the merger of the two retailers. She has also worked for PwC as an audit manager.

Sir Charles said: “As we continue our journey under the new leadership team and with a refocused direction, Kate brings a wealth of experience to the role. Her skills will work really well at TalkTalk and we’re looking forward to working with her as we focus on delivering our new and exciting plan for the business.”

Sam McHugh, an analyst with Exane BNP, said: “TalkTalk are not a company known for meeting financial guidance — having disappointed on multiple occasions in the past. If Ms Ferry can come in with a cleaner and achievable message and guidance for investors over the medium term, then this could end up being a positive for TalkTalk.”