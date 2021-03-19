As we move into spring – and the freezing sleet of the winter months is replaced by light showers – it’s time to retire those heavy wool coats and replace them with that other trusted wardrobe staple: the raincoat.
Thankfully, we’ve moved on from the waterproofed hides or chemically treated rubbers that once prevailed, and on to coated cottons, lightweight ripstops and even recycled nylons derived from yarn waste.
For the spring/summer season, menswear designers have taken classic water-repellent styles and given them a modern update – take Herno’s punchy red parka, Paul Weller for Sunspel’s mac in bottle green, or the sporty silhouettes at Gucci and Prada.
Whether you’re looking for a stylish upgrade or a more sustainable investment, we’ve rounded up the best raincoats to keep you dry this spring.
