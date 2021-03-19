As we move into spring – and the freezing sleet of the winter months is replaced by light showers – it’s time to retire those heavy wool coats and replace them with that other trusted wardrobe staple: the raincoat.

Thankfully, we’ve moved on from the waterproofed hides or chemically treated rubbers that once prevailed, and on to coated cottons, lightweight ripstops and even recycled nylons derived from yarn waste.

For the spring/summer season, menswear designers have taken classic water-repellent styles and given them a modern update – take Herno’s punchy red parka, Paul Weller for Sunspel’s mac in bottle green, or the sporty silhouettes at Gucci and Prada.

Whether you’re looking for a stylish upgrade or a more sustainable investment, we’ve rounded up the best raincoats to keep you dry this spring.

Bottega Veneta polyester midi raincoat, £905, farfetch.com

Polo Ralph Lauren nylon coach jacket, £179

Paul Smith recycled polyester mac, £274

Fuslap nylon and polyester Joachim coat, £990

Burberry polyamide Shark raincoat, £990, farfetch.com

Fendi coated cotton parka, £1,650

Gucci cotton canvas jacket, £1,750

Herno Globe recycled nylon parka, £540

Dior technical canvas parka, £2,400

Emporio Armani jacquard-plaid wool raincoat, £1,150

Prada Linea Rossa velo ripstop coat, £2,130

Maium recycled PET bottles (01) Original raincoat, €135

Louis Vuitton polyamide raincoat, £2,500

Paul Weller for Sunspel recycled polyester mac, £325