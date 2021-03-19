Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments section Print this page

As we move into spring – and the freezing sleet of the winter months is replaced by light showers – it’s time to retire those heavy wool coats and replace them with that other trusted wardrobe staple: the raincoat.

Thankfully, we’ve moved on from the waterproofed hides or chemically treated rubbers that once prevailed, and on to coated cottons, lightweight ripstops and even recycled nylons derived from yarn waste.

For the spring/summer season, menswear designers have taken classic water-repellent styles and given them a modern update – take Herno’s punchy red parka, Paul Weller for Sunspel’s mac in bottle green, or the sporty silhouettes at Gucci and Prada.

Whether you’re looking for a stylish upgrade or a more sustainable investment, we’ve rounded up the best raincoats to keep you dry this spring.

Bottega Veneta polyester midi raincoat, £905, farfetch.com
Bottega Veneta polyester midi raincoat, £905, farfetch.com
Polo Ralph Lauren nylon coach jacket, £179
Polo Ralph Lauren nylon coach jacket, £179
Paul Smith recycled polyester mac, £274
Paul Smith recycled polyester mac, £274
Fuslap nylon and polyester Joachim coat, £990
Fuslap nylon and polyester Joachim coat, £990
Burberry polyamide Shark raincoat, £990, farfetch.com
Burberry polyamide Shark raincoat, £990, farfetch.com
Fendi coated cotton parka, £1,650
Fendi coated cotton parka, £1,650
Gucci cotton canvas jacket, £1,750
Gucci cotton canvas jacket, £1,750
Herno Globe recycled nylon parka, £540
Herno Globe recycled nylon parka, £540
Dior technical canvas parka, £2,400
Emporio Armani jacquard-plaid wool raincoat, £1,150
Prada Linea Rossa velo ripstop coat, £2,130
Maium recycled PET bottles (01) Original raincoat, €135
Maium recycled PET bottles (01) Original raincoat, €135
Louis Vuitton polyamide raincoat, £2,500
Louis Vuitton polyamide raincoat, £2,500
Paul Weller for Sunspel recycled polyester mac, £325
Paul Weller for Sunspel recycled polyester mac, £325
Canali polyester raincoat with detachable padding, £990
Canali polyester raincoat with detachable padding, £990

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Follow the topics in this article