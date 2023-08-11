This week, musician Jenny Lewis joins Lilah to break down how she writes a song. Lewis’s music has paved the way for many famous pop stars and singer-songwriters today. She brings us through her trajectory: from child actor supporting her family, to lead singer of the beloved indie band Rilo Kiley, to solo artist who just, at 47, came out with her fifth solo album, Joy’All. Lilah asks her what she had for breakfast, she says “one weed gummy”, and they’re off.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco

Clips used:

Psychos and Giddy Up from the album Joy’all (2023), Blue Note Records

Rabbit Fur Coat from the album Rabbit Fur Coat (2006), Team Love Records