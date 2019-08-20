Saudi Arabia is making a high stakes investment in India as the world’s largest crude oil exporter seeks to deepen its ties with the fastest growing energy consumer. Tom O’Sullivan discusses Aramco’s proposed investment in Reliance Industries with Benjamin Parkin and Anjli Raval.
Contributors: Tom O’Sullivan, deputy analysis editor, Benjamin Parkin, Mumbai correspondent, and Anjli Raval, senior energy correspondent. Producer: Fiona SymonFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published