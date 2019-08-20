Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Saudi Arabia is making a high stakes investment in India as the world’s largest crude oil exporter seeks to deepen its ties with the fastest growing energy consumer. Tom O’Sullivan discusses Aramco’s proposed investment in Reliance Industries with Benjamin Parkin and Anjli Raval.





Contributors: Tom O’Sullivan, deputy analysis editor, Benjamin Parkin, Mumbai correspondent, and Anjli Raval, senior energy correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

