If this is the worst the White House has to throw at them, then the big tech companies would seem to have little to fear.

President Donald Trump let rip at Google in a tweet this week, claiming that its search results are “RIGGED” to show up news about him that is “BAD” — possibly, he claimed, illegally. As usual, it was left to administration officials to make this sound like more than an impromptu tirade.

The president had complained that a search for “Trump news” on Google would be heavily weighted to stories biased against him. Midway through Wednesday, top of the results for that search was a report of one official explaining that the attention on Google showed that this White House is bent on developing proper regulations for the “21st century economy”, and that it “can’t be just really good at buggy whips”.

But within hours, taking questions from reporters, Mr Trump appeared to retreat: “You know what we want? Not regulation, we want fairness.”

He also left little doubt about what matters most to him when it comes to today’s online platforms. After consulting an official on exactly how many people follow him on Twitter and other sites, he declared proudly: “160m people across numerous platforms”. Left unspoken was how much the president himself has benefited from his wall-to-wall digital exposure.

Such an unfocused rant from the White House this far into the presidency highlights how far the tech giants have fallen off this administration’s radar screen — whatever the occasional histrionics from the tweeter-in-chief. Periodic jabs dating back to the campaign show that Mr Trump has viewed them as little more than convenient punch bags, rather than subjects for concerted action.

The president took aim at two different targets and missed with both swings. But his attacks at least served to keep the issues in the headlines. They also set the stage for closer scrutiny next week, when executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google are due to appear before a Senate committee.

One of Mr Trump’s targets was supposed censorship by the digital platforms. The banning by Facebook and YouTube of the notorious Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has helped to feed conservative claims that some voices are being unfairly excluded from the new digital town square.

This is an issue guaranteed to cause the tech companies acute discomfort. Facebook’s problem isn’t just the sheer volume of material on its platform, making it hard even for its army of human moderators to keep order: it’s that finding where to draw the line is next to impossible.

Mark Zuckerberg inadvertently offered a graphic demonstration of this problem last month. Trying to explain how Facebook decides what material to allow, the company’s chief executive ventured that Holocaust denial was a fit subject for his platform. If even he can’t avoid this kind of controversy, then how does Facebook believe it can reduce its content guidelines to rules simple enough for human moderators — or algorithms — to follow?

The outcry over fake news and Russian election interference, however, has forced the platforms to grasp this nettle once and for all. An important point has been passed: there is now an expectation that they will police their sites more aggressively, even if it does leave them exposed to charges of favouritism.

The sight of politicians trying to bully powerful media outlets over decisions like this is also nothing new. This is simply the price today’s platforms pay for succeeding in becoming the conduits for so much public discourse. Getting attacked by politicians on all sides — often over the same issue — just goes with the territory.

Mr Trump’s second target involved alleged algorithmic bias by Google, using its ranking system to push a particular political perspective. As the use of AI to personalise online content continues to evolve, suspicions that it is being misused are guaranteed to fester.

To some extent, companies such as Google will always be on the receiving end of criticisms like this. Their algorithms will always be a work in progress and open to new ways of being gamed by the unscrupulous.

More important, the rankings inevitably reflect value judgments. Those judgments are being made all the time by the many human testers who study the output of Google’s algorithms and vote on which they think are superior. The votes are fed back into the system and used to constantly refine the ranking results.

The chimera of “search neutrality” — an idealised system insulated from human distortions — has raised its head before in Washington. It will no doubt remain an object of appeal for many politicians. But nothing Mr Trump has said this week has made it any more likely that this US administration is getting ready to grapple with difficult issues like this.

