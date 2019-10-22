Governments around the world have sharply curtailed the number of policy measures they introduce that promote trade and investment, in the latest evidence that rising geopolitical tensions are weighing on economic globalisation.

Research by Switzerland’s University of St Gallen found the biggest drop-off in the number of measures being introduced for seven years — data that its founder Simon Evenett, professor of international trade and development at St Gallen, called “the canary in the mine”.

In addition, a steep increase in the number of protectionist measures being enacted by governments around the world that began last year had persisted in 2019, St Gallen found.

The figures from the university’s global trade alert (GTA) service add to economists’ mounting concerns about the health of the global economy, which has hitherto relied on trade and investment as its main drivers of growth.

The IMF last week slashed its global growth forecast for 2019 to just 3 per cent, the slowest pace since the global recession of 2009. The downgrade was mainly due to the blow to trade, investment and business confidence caused by the US-China trade war.

Mr Evenett conceded that not all measures had the same impact and that there was no direct correlation between the GTA’s data and global trade and investment volumes. But he noted that the value of trade conducted in the period by countries monitored by the GTA had fallen more than 15 per cent year on year, from $1.2tn to $1tn.

Many economists fear the outlook may worsen. Oxford Economics, a consultancy, warned this week that “a combined set of plausibly sized shocks to oil prices, equities, credit standards and emerging markets, plus an escalation of trade tensions, could well be enough to lead to [a global] recession” in the next 12 months.

Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics, who has studied the changing pace of globalisation, said that St Gallen’s findings were consistent with Capital’s own.

“Our thesis is that we have hit peak globalisation and that there is a strong likelihood that we will see deglobalisation over the coming years and decades.”

The number of protectionist measures recorded by St Gallen was 877 in the year to date, close to the 900 recorded in the same period last year. This marked a sharp increase from an average of 514 protectionist measures in the previous five years.

St Gallen recorded 270 measures by governments around the world to open up trade and investment in the year to October 13, down from 352 in the same period last year. This marks the biggest such fall in absolute terms since its researchers began to monitor global policy in 2009, and the biggest percentage drop since a sharp decline in 2012.

The decreased pace was especially pronounced in big emerging markets such as China, which enacted 35 pro-trade measures in the period last year but only 25 this year. There were also big falls in Brazil, from 50 to 30 measures, in India, from 29 to 15, and in Indonesia, from 32 to one.

Mr Evenett said the change of direction in trade and investment policy was especially pronounced among big emerging economies.

“We’ve seen impressive strides in large emerging markets to liberalise trade and investment but a lot of the wind is coming out of their sails,” he said. “If they stop or slow down liberalisation, many of the opportunities for faster growth will go away.”

Mr Shearing said the US-China trade war was a symptom of a broader trend developing since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

“The logic of liberalisation is starting to be questioned, along with the costs of bringing China and others into the western fold, adding 2bn workers and very little capital to the global economy and, hey presto, pushing back the workers’ share of global income and prompting a Trumpian backlash.”