© Victoria Jones/PA

Centenary Flyby (left to right) The Prince of Wales, the Duke of York (obscured), the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace where they watch a flypast over central London to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force

© Kyodo/Reuters

Delicate work Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged heavy rain in Kumano town, Hiroshima Prefecture

© Anton Vaganov/Reuters

On point A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre

© Jean Marc Hervé Abelard/EPA

Port-au-Prince protest A man pushes a child in a wheelbarrow near a burning tire barricade during protests against the increase in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

© KCNA/AP

On the line North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a potato farina production factory in Samjiyon County, North Korea

© Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Wild horses A reveller tries to hold on to a horse during the Rapa das Bestas traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, northwestern Spain

© Toru Hanai/Reuters

Football fever French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates alongside King Philippe of Belgium and Fifa president Gianni Infantino at the end of the World Cup match as France won 1-0 against Belgium

© Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty

Divided Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers scuffle during clashes to disperse them from a school site being demolished and relocated in the village of Yatta

© Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Starry, starry night The Milky Way is seen from a beach at Sardinia island, Italy

© Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

Engerland England football fans celebrate after their team scored the first goal in the England v Sweden quarter final match in the Fifa 2018 World Cup Finals at Boxpark Croydon in London

© Reuters

Recuperation Teenage boys rescued from the Tham Luang caves recover in hospital in Chiang Rai, after their dramatic rescue

© AFP/Getty Images

Stand on ceremony Donald and Melania Trump, and Theresa and Philip May stand on the steps in the Great Court to watch the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards as the US and UK leaders arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England

© Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Pumped up A giant balloon depicting Donald Trump as an orange baby is seen during a demonstration against the US president’s visit to the UK in Parliament Square in London