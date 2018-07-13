Listen to this article
Centenary Flyby (left to right) The Prince of Wales, the Duke of York (obscured), the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace where they watch a flypast over central London to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force
Delicate work Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged heavy rain in Kumano town, Hiroshima Prefecture
On point A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre
Port-au-Prince protest A man pushes a child in a wheelbarrow near a burning tire barricade during protests against the increase in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
On the line North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a potato farina production factory in Samjiyon County, North Korea
Wild horses A reveller tries to hold on to a horse during the Rapa das Bestas traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, northwestern Spain
Football fever French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates alongside King Philippe of Belgium and Fifa president Gianni Infantino at the end of the World Cup match as France won 1-0 against Belgium
Divided Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers scuffle during clashes to disperse them from a school site being demolished and relocated in the village of Yatta
Starry, starry night The Milky Way is seen from a beach at Sardinia island, Italy
Engerland England football fans celebrate after their team scored the first goal in the England v Sweden quarter final match in the Fifa 2018 World Cup Finals at Boxpark Croydon in London
Recuperation Teenage boys rescued from the Tham Luang caves recover in hospital in Chiang Rai, after their dramatic rescue
Stand on ceremony Donald and Melania Trump, and Theresa and Philip May stand on the steps in the Great Court to watch the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards as the US and UK leaders arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England
Pumped up A giant balloon depicting Donald Trump as an orange baby is seen during a demonstration against the US president’s visit to the UK in Parliament Square in London