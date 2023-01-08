Geography class: Scientists study how wavy jet stream plus ‘extra warmth’ fuels extreme weather
Specification:
Climate change
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Scientists study how wavy jet stream plus ‘extra warmth’ fuels extreme weather
Explain what is the jet stream
Outline how the jet stream is responsible for the extreme weather experienced in both North America and Europe this winter
Examine how scientists believe global warming is affecting the jet stream
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
