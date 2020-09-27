FT business education ranking data specialists drew on survey responses from alumni three years later to see where they went on to work, what they were now paid, differences in outcomes between male and female graduates, what subject areas they thought were most important and how well business schools taught them.

More male than female MiM graduates work in the top six sectors for alumni apart from media/marketing services

Consultancy and finance/banking are by far the most popular business sectors for MiM alumni three years after graduation

Average salaries are highest in consultancy and finance/banking, but these have dropped slightly from last year, possibly an early indication of Covid-19’s impact

There is a marked gender pay gap in all of the top six sectors for MiM alumni. The difference is smallest in consumer products and greatest in consultancy

Business schools perform well in several of the subjects deemed most important by masters in management alumni — but there is an exception: IT/computing