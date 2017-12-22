Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Amel Emric/AP

Against the law Police officers gather in Sarajevo, Bosnia’s capital, to oppose legislation that will cut their pension benefits by 30 per cent

© Reuters

Winter dip A swimmer dives into an icy river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China

© AFP/Getty Images

Silent treatment Romanians in Bucharest, their eyes and mouths covered with black cloth, accuse the government of failing to tackle corruption

© Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Off to work The Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying Norishige Kanai of Japan, Anton Shkaplerov of Russia and Scott Tingle of the US blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

© Steve Dipaola/Reuters

Derailed Three people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train left the rails on a bridge in DuPont, Washington, on Monday

© Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

Costume drama A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest near the West Bank city of Ramallah against Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

© AFP/Getty Images

Firm footing Rescuers make their way through a sea of mud after heavy rains caused a landslide that claimed 12 lives near Chaiten in southern Chile

© AFP/Getty Images

Animal rescue Villagers from Villa Santa Lucia near Chaiten tend to a distressed cow after the emergency in which more than 11.4cm of rain fell in 24 hours

© AFP/Getty Images

Taking cover Argentine riot police clash with demonstrators protesting against proposed pension reforms in Buenos Aires, the capital

© Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Team effort Bangladeshi construction workers carry a steel beam to a building site in Dhaka, the capital

© AFP/Getty Images

Ice breakers Blocks cut from the frozen surface of Xiuhu lake float away in Shenyang, Liaoning province, north-eastern China

© Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Security staff A Swiss guard is framed by Christmas tree lights as Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Vatican

© Mal Fairclough/AFP/Getty Images

Melbourne crash More than 19 people were hurt in central Melbourne after being hit by a sport utility vehicle driven by a man with mental health problems, according to Australian police

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Birthday greetings Russians mark the 131st anniversary of the birth of Joseph Stalin at a monument to the late dictator in Moscow’s Red Square

© AFP/Getty Images

Shape shifters A murmuration of starlings over farmland near the Israeli city of Beit Shean in the Jordan Valley

© AFP/Getty Images

Catch of the day Villagers rake the sand for clams in Arcade, on Vigo bay in north-west Spain

© Marko Djurica/Reuters

Sisters embrace Rohingya refugees Nur Kaida, right, and Ruhana in their shelter at the Palongkhali refugee camp near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

© Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Separatist joy Ciudadanos party supporters celebrate the results of the regional elections in Barcelona, Spain