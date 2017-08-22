Cairn shares rise on increased forecasts from Senegal oil project

Shares in oil company Cairn Energy rose on Tuesday morning after it raised its estimate of the resources it believes can be recovered from a key offshore project in Senegal and started producing oil again for the first time since 2011.

The Edinburgh-headquartered group increased its estimate of recoverable resources at its deepwater “SNE” field in Senegal — which was the biggest global oil discovery in 2014 — to 563m barrels, up from a previous forecast of 473m.

Cairn expects to make a final investment decision on the project, in which it has a 40 per cent stake, at the end of 2018 and is aiming for first oil in 2021-23 if it goes ahead.

Simon Thomson, chief executive of Cairn, said the project would break even in the “low $30s” a barrel and said there were “no concerns” among its joint venture partners — which include Australia’s Woodside and FAR — regarding the development, despite an expectation among most companies and analysts that oil prices will remain low for an extended period.

Stephane Foucaud, analyst at GMP FirstEnergy, said the increased resources estimate had helped to address concerns from some investors “around the commerciality of the field”. Shares in the group were up 3.22 per cent by lunchtime in London at 179.5p.

Cairn returned to being an oil producer as well as an explorer in the first half of the year after the Kraken project in the UK North Sea, which is operated by EnQuest but in which Cairn has a 29.5 per cent interest, produced its first crude. The company has been rebuilding since its decision in 2011 to sell a majority stake in its Cairn India business.

Another major North Sea development, Catcher, operated by Premier Oil, is also expected to produce its first oil in the fourth quarter. Cairn has a 20 per cent stake in the Catcher field.

Cairn generated revenue of $10.8m for the six months to June 30 whereas it did not have any revenue in the same period a year earlier, although none of this was attributable to Kraken. It came from royalty payments from PetroChina in relation to fields in Mongolia. Cairn made a pre-tax profit of $312.8m for the first six months largely due to an accounting gain, versus a $57m loss a year earlier.

However, the company continues to grapple with a long-running tax dispute with the Indian government. An international arbitration panel is due to hold a final hearing on the dispute, which dates back to 2014, in January next year, although the company admitted there were risks of further delays.

The dispute is over Cairn’s decision in 2006 to transfer its Indian assets into Cairn India, which was floated in 2007 before merging with Vedanta Resources this year.

Three years ago, Cairn Energy was hoping to raise $1bn by disposing of its remaining 10 per cent stake in Cairn India, but the exit was blocked by the Indian government, which then launched a probe into the 2006 assets transfer.

In 2015, the Indian authorities slapped Cairn Energy with a $1.6bn tax bill relating to the reorganisation of Cairn India. Cairn Energy rejected the demand, arguing the claim was made under a law that was passed in 2012, six years after the assets transfer.

Mr Thomson said on Tuesday it was in both parties’ interests to resolve the dispute as quickly as possible. “This continues to be a discouraging tale from the point of view of people’s investment appetite for India,” he said.