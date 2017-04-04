Chaos will reign when Isis loses Raqqa

The long-awaited battle for Raqqa, Syrian capital of the crumbling Isis caliphate, is almost under way. US-backed forces, mainly Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG), are encircling the northern Syrian city, as the Pentagon beefs up its special forces on the ground, moving up heavy artillery and attack helicopters and landing Kurdish fighters behind Isis lines.

The demise of the Isis proto-state looms. But the confusion among its panoply of opponents, especially about the future of a Syria in ruins, is alarming if only, so far, dimly glimpsed.

It is already clear that Washington intends to use the Syrian Kurds as its strike force for Raqqa, setting aside rival offers and angry objections from its Nato ally, Turkey. Turkey had hoped to get past its frictions with Barack Obama’s administration, but tension between Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump looks set to escalate. In Turkey’s view, the YPG is using the civil war in Syria and the Isis menace to carve out a self-governing mini-state in northern Syria, inciting separatism among Kurds across the border in south-east Turkey.

In Ankara last week, Rex Tillerson, Mr Trump’s secretary of state, met Mr Erdogan for two hours. At a tense press conference later with Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Turkish opposite number, Mr Tillerson said they had discussed “very difficult choices that have to be made”, while Mr Cavusoglu expressed “sorrow” its ally was choosing to fight “one terrorist organisation while co-operating with another”.

Washington also announced last week that removing the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was no longer a priority for American policy. Put another way, this places the US on the same side as Russia and, in a sense, Iran, the Assad regime’s patrons. This has implications for who controls Syria after Raqqa.

True, Turkey, alienated from the US and EU, has tilted towards Russia. Yet President Vladimir Putin set limits to Turkey’s 2016 incursion into Syria, intended mainly to stop the YPG linking its eastern territory to Afrin in north-west Syria. Russian trainers in Afrin are even working with the YPG, which wants to turn its militia into a fully fledged army. Ankara wound up its Syrian operation last week, but this week Mr Erdogan said he had “very nice surprises” in store for the YPG (as well as Isis).

Turkish hostility to Kurdish ambitions is visceral. Last month a small US armoured column had to rush to Manbij, north-west of Raqqa, to separate Turkish and YPG forces. Yet the Americans seemed not at all fussed when Assad forces under Russian air cover crept up to this city, seized from Isis by the YPG last August.

The strange geopolitical bedfellows Syria’s chaos encourages has led to speculation the US will stand by and watch as Raqqa rid of Isis falls back under the Assad regime. That would be a victory for Russia, as well as Iran. Syria’s Kurds have no wish to govern this mainly Sunni Arab city, only to use its liberation as collateral for their own freedom.

While some of this messiness is down to the complexity of a treacherous conflict, and the “very difficult choices” Mr Tillerson mentioned, it is nonetheless astonishing that Russia is thinking about Syria’s future by, for example, drawing up a blueprint for decentralised power, while the US is almost silent.

Mainstream Sunni Arab forces, springing from a Sunni majority of about two-thirds of the Syrian population, are much diminished by regime repression and jihadist attrition. But few will reconcile with a Syria abandoned to the Assad dictatorship. That means Isis and al-Qaeda still have a deep pool to fish in.

