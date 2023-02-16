World Bank president David Malpass will step down from his post at the end of June, US authorities have begun the year looking to further crack down on crypto companies, and Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation as Scotland’s first minister after a backlash over her strategy for securing independence.

Mentioned in this podcast:

World Bank president David Malpass to step down in June

US crackdown turns up the heat on crypto market

Nicola Sturgeon quits as Scotland’s first minister

Download the FT Edit app here: ft.com/ftedit

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com