Japan has dispatched its most advanced ocean research vessel to join the search for its missing F-35 stealth fighter as it scrambles to recover the ultra-sensitive technology before Russia or China get there first.

The news comes as Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, travels to Europe and North America in the lead-up to the G20 summit in Osaka in June.

The Kaimei, a three-year-old survey ship that belongs to Japan’s science ministry, will join the US and Japanese forces hunting for the fuselage of an aircraft that crashed into the ocean off north-eastern Japan on April 9.

Japan’s decision to add a civilian vessel to the search highlights the sensitivity of the technology on the fighter as well as the urgent need to understand why a new aircraft suddenly disappeared off the radar. (FT, NHK)

In the news

Isis makes Sri Lanka bombings claim The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as the death toll was raised to more than 320. The government said bombers received foreign support and the bombings might have been in retaliation for the New Zealand terror attack in March on two mosques. (NYT, CNN, FT)

Trump to pay Britain state visit Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that the US president had accepted an invitation by Queen Elizabeth to make a three-day state visit to the UK between June 3 and 5, when he will hold talks with Theresa May, prime minister. (FT)

© AFP

May plans new Commons Brexit vote Mrs May is considering a risky new push next week to unlock the Brexit deadlock with a potentially decisive House of Commons vote on flagship exit legislation from the EU. Downing Street said it was ready to bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement bill to implement the UK prime minister’s unloved withdrawal treaty. (FT, Institute for Government)

UBS and Deutsche courtship The asset management arms of Deutsche Bank and UBS are in serious talks to merge, according to people close to the discussions, in a deal that would create a new European champion in the investment industry. (FT)

Record US market highs The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set new records on Tuesday, as investors seized on dovish signals from central banks to extend a months-long recovery, despite continued uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy. (FT)

Trump renews attack on Twitter Twitter on Tuesday posted better than expected quarterly revenue and a surprise increase in monthly users, sending shares to a nine-month high as its campaign to clean up fake and abusive accounts continued to attract advertisers. The results caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, a prolific tweeter with nearly 60m followers, who repeated his claim that the microblogging site was biased against Republicans. (Reuters, FT)

The day ahead

Malaysia seeks ‘fair’ deals with China Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad will travel to Beijing on Wednesday to attend a forum on the Belt and Road Initiative. Malaysia was hopeful of getting more “fair” investment from China, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, after both countries agreed to resume two multibillion-dollar projects just before the conference. (Reuters)

Boeing earnings Boeing is expected to report lower profit and sales on Wednesday. The world’s largest aircraft maker is facing an investor backlash following two fatal accidents involving its 737 Max aircraft, with two leading shareholder advisory groups calling for a boardroom shake-up. (FT)

Sign up here to Tech Scroll Asia, your crucial orientation to the billions being made and lost in the world of Asia tech from the FT and Nikkei. And don't miss our FT News Briefing podcast — a short daily rundown of the top global stories.

What we’re reading

Trump impeachment call Kamala Harris, the California senator, has become the second major Democratic presidential candidate to call for the impeachment of Donald Trump following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the US election. Our global business columnist Rana Foroohar says the Democrats would be wrong to launch impeachment proceedings against the president. Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to share the same opinion. (FT, NYT)

German diplomatic drive Being in charge of German foreign policy is a tough assignment these days, with friends turning to foes and a new breed of nationalists ascendant in Budapest, Warsaw, Rome and not least, Washington. (FT)

© FT montage / Reuters

Greenland melting threat Scientists say Greenland’s ice loss has increased sixfold over the past 46 years, which is much faster than originally thought. Since the early 1970s, its ice loss has added about half an inch to the global sea level, and the island’s ice sheet is the leading source of water that is added to the ocean every year. Rising sea levels could put Hawaii’s famous Waikiki Beach under water in about 20 years, a state report says. (CNN)

Notre-Dame conspiracies abound The fire at Paris’s Notre-Dame has been out for days, but a secondary blaze of conspiracy theories about the fire’s cause has sparked political fervour that is proving harder to extinguish, threatening to widen France’s cultural divides. (Politico)

Women-only racing revs up W Series, a groundbreaking women-only car racing championship, has secured a deal with UK broadcaster Channel 4, a first step towards addressing racing’s historic gender imbalance. Channel 4 will air the first six races live, beginning with the opening event at Germany’s Hockenheim circuit on May 4. (FT)

Why diversity training doesn’t work Diversity training can affect attitudes, but doesn’t really influence behaviour — in part because its greatest gains are seen in those who haven’t previously been exposed to it. Recruiting diverse personnel probably matters more. (FT)

How to grow your business How do you take your small business to the next stage? Here’s a step-by-step road map to improve your business, from knowing when to act on opportunity to marketing your successes to new customers. (NYT)

Furniture that can ‘read’ your feelings “A Space for Being”, a Google-led collaboration at Milan’s Design Week, used wrist sensors to monitor visitors’ body temperature, skin conductivity, breathing and heart rate. The technology could give artists and decorators a powerful new tool to quantify design and improve quality of life. (FT)

‘Essential’ room © Maremosso

For more, click here to receive our new House & Home Unlocked newsletter.

Video of the day

Can we build smarter people using AI? Theoretical neuroscientist and entrepreneur Vivienne Ming believes AI and “augmented intelligence” mean some people will be made artificially smarter than others. But will we create super doctors and super teachers or use AI to simply replace them? (FT)