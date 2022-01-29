Aylin Bayhan

Louis Vuitton leather coat, POA

Kara leather Bike shoulder bag, £410, ssense.com

Tod’s leather boots, £610

Boodles rose-gold The Knot earrings, £2,600

Maison Michel felt Abby sailor cap, £495

Bottega Veneta Salon 02 boots, £1,445

Ralph Lauren Home Cody desk object, £95

Girlfriend Collective recycled-fibre jersey cycling unitard, £70, matchesfashion.com

Connolly leather googles, £165

KNWLS belted Hellz coat, £1,750, farfetch.com

Avionics V2 ebike, £12,299, selfridges.com

Prada Tech Rec Nylon piqué sports top, £920

Acne Studios distressed-leather straight-leg trousers, £1,400, net-a-porter.com

Closca helmet, €119.90

Nadine Ghosn rose-gold and diamond Lifecycle bracelet, $18,880

Ports 1961 leather jacket with waist belt, £1,755

Isabel Marant leather Skano belt bag, £495

Proenza Schouler leather shorts, £1,785

Ida Nilsen reclaimed-silver small Cecilia earrings, €180

Casadei padded biker boots, £632, farfetch.com

