Gideon talks to the historian and writer Lawrence Freedman about what led to the catastrophic events of the past week in Israel and what options the Netanyahu government has to respond to Hamas's deadly attack.
The Israel-Hamas conflict in maps
‘Nothing is normal any more’: war with Hamas reshapes life in Israel
A bitter blame game will follow Israel’s wartime unity
All involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict should heed the warnings of 1982
