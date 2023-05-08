The G7-led price cap on Russian oil exports has forced the Kremlin to raise the tax burden on producers, and education companies are struggling after a warning over ChatGPT. Plus, the FT’s deputy Washington bureau chief Lauren Fedor explains what’s at stake if the US doesn’t raise its debt ceiling.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Russia’s energy sector hit as Kremlin forced to increase tax

Debt ceiling diehard in rural Virginia vows to ‘call Democrats’ bluff’

Yellen warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ over US debt ceiling impasse

Education companies’ shares fall sharply after warning over ChatGPT

Credit: The debt ceiling must be raised to avoid 'economic calamity’: Janet Yellen

