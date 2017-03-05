PSA to announce Opel deal as General Motors bows out of Europe

PSA will on Monday announce an agreement to buy General Motors’ lossmaking Opel division for cash and shares, to make the Peugeot and Citroën owner the second-largest carmaker in Europe.

PSA will agree to take some of Opel’s $7bn of pension deficit from both its German and UK schemes, said four people familiar with the deal.

GM will not become a shareholder in the French company immediately, with the non-cash element of the payment made in convertible stock, three people with knowledge of the arrangements said.

Both companies declined to comment. Full details of the deal are to be set out at a morning press conference in Paris.

The agreement comes after months of negotiations that have occasionally stumbled over the issue of Opel’s pension deficit and the ability of PSA to use GM’s electric car technology.

The sale, which is still dependent on due diligence, will see GM retreat from Europe after failing to turn a profit in the region since 1999.

It also leaves Carlos Tavares, the PSA chief executive, to prove he can turn round the German carmaker amid concerns over high wage costs and falling market share.

“Any transaction is positive for GM . . . but we continue to question the long-term strategic benefits for PSA,” said Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at Evercore ISI on Sunday.

Any transaction is positive for GM . . . but we continue to question the long-term strategic benefits for PSA

Labour unions in Germany, France and the UK were briefed over the weekend on the details. Mr Tavares, a renowned cost-cutter, has pledged to honour Opel’s existing job guarantees, and is expected to seek savings by combining the purchasing and supply chains of the businesses.

He may also be able to make savings by cutting overlapping R&D, although PSA will be able to license technology from electric cars from the US company under the deal.

In Britain, Opel cars are sold under the Vauxhall brand, and the group owns production sites at Ellesmere Port and Luton. Len McCluskey from the UK’s Unite union warned the company’s workers face a “deep unsettling” time in the months ahead.

“While initial discussions with the PSA Group have been relatively positive, our priority now is to ensure a long-term future for our plants and the tens of thousands of workers depending on them,” he said on Sunday.

PSA and Opel will have combined sales of 5m cars and revenues of about €75bn this year, according to figures from Evercore ISI.