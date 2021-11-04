The most precious part of my inheritance came from the kitchen in our home in Kolkata, which introduced us to the delights of growing up in a city with a wildly mixed culinary heritage. A white-enamelled oven turned out pot pies, vegetable bakes and Victoria sponges, a nod to the city’s British past; rotis, naans and slow-roasted Bengali delicacies came from a clay chulha by its side, mingling the city’s Hindu Bengali and Muslim traditions.

Food histories contain much more than nostalgia and recipes. At their best, they can fill gaps in the memory of a city or a country, and can testify to what immigrants nurture and bring with them as they cross from one nation to another. As Stanley Tucci writes in his new memoir, Taste: “Food not only feeds me, it enriches me. All of me. Mind, body, and soul.”

I just read Tucci’s evocative descriptions of growing up in a family of second-generation Italian immigrants in New York, side-by-side with Mayukh Sen’s Taste Makers, an account of America’s culinary revolution as told through a group of pioneering chefs and writers. Both books are wonderful reminders of the power of cooking, from family gatherings to the way in which restaurants and cookbooks slowly change a country’s palate.

The first part of Taste is an evocative introduction to Tucci’s childhood in the small Westchester County town of Verplanck — his taste memories formed by his mother’s eggplant Parmigiana, meatball hoagies packed for his school lunch, his Calabrian grandmother’s incredible tomato sauce, simmered in galvanised iron tubs and strained through white pillowcases.

Tucci is a film-maker and actor. Like most of his readers, I lead a life far from that kind of glamour, and yet he writes for so many of us who grew up with a sense of a far wider world of flavours and cooking traditions.

His description of the easy intermingling of communities — “a time in my youth when the sausage and peppers of Italian immigrants sat peacefully on the grill alongside their American cousins, the hot dog and the hamburger” — reminded me of Kolkata’s potluck dinners in a less divisive India, where Armenian dolmas, Parsee dhansak, Anglo-Indian “bad word” (meat) ball curry, Tangra Chinese and Marwari gram-flour gatte ki sabzi could share a table.

The importance of recording these histories is underscored by Sen’s mapping of seven immigrant women — Chao Yang Buwei, Elena Zelayeta, Madeleine Kamman, Marcella Hazan, Julie Sahni, Najmieh Batmanglij, and Norma Shirley — and their explorations of their own cuisines, from Chinese to Mexican, French to Iranian, in and outside America. Together they “helped popularise flavours that challenged the nation’s dominant palate”, writes Sen.

It’s easy to forget how deep the mistrust of “foreign” cuisine can be. Zelayeta was born in 1898, growing up at a time when Mexican cuisine “occupied a subordinate position in white America’s culinary hierarchy”. Yet her Secrets of Mexican Cooking (1958) successfully countered myths that Mexican cuisine was “always searingly hot, exotically and overly spiced”.

Similarly, Chao’s How to Cook and Eat in Chinese (1945) came out at a time when, Sen writes, “the American mind once gleefully cast Chinese cooking as an object of cryptic fascination”, reducing the vast range of that cuisine to chop suey and “occasionally staining it with accusations of being too unclean for white Americans to consume”.

Through his seven portraits, Sen restores a missing part of American culinary history, drawing on interviews, reviews and menus to create a compelling story about the love of food, the pull of the tastes of one’s homeland, the delicious pleasure of sharing the richness and complexity of your most cherished recipes with strangers at your table.

Zelayeta cooks chile relleno — green peppers bulging with Monterey Jack cheese and pork chops in peanut butter sauce — aiming for Mexican food “as we like it here in the United States”. Hazan, who tried to “free Italian cuisine of the dungeons of red sauce”, advises Sahni to be patient, to make change happen slowly as she introduces the rich range of Indian cooking to American palates.

If you keep an open heart and a curious palate, the world will find a place at your table

Yet, it goes beyond serving up old dishes to a new country. Batmanglij, whose influential Persian cookbooks introduced generations to the glories of Iranian cooking, reminds readers how “in exile, you are much more conscious of your culture”. Or, as Tucci writes of his Italian-American neighbourhood: “Food was the connective tissue that brought them, again and again, back into each other’s homes, backyards, front porches, campsites, beaches and hearts.”

Both Taste and Taste Makers recover lost slices of a shared history — and both remind you that if you keep an open heart and a curious palate, the world will find a place at your table.

