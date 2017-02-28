India’s Tata Sons to settle $1.2bn DoCoMo dispute

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the new chairman of India’s Tata Sons, has sought to end a dispute that blighted his ousted predecessor’s final months in power by overseeing an “in principle” agreement to pay $1.2bn to Japan’s NTT DoCoMo.

The conflict arose after DoCoMo sought to invoke an agreement under which Tata Sons had agreed to buy out its 26 per cent stake in Tata Teleservices, the Indian conglomerate’s struggling telecom business. The Reserve Bank of India ruled that this transaction would breach foreign exchange restrictions, prompting DoCoMo to successfully seek an international arbitration award, which it then sought last year to have enforced in India, as well as the US and UK.

On Tuesday, Tata Sons said it had reached an agreement in principle that would allow the enforcement of the award in India — without giving any details of how the agreement would increase the likelihood of RBI approval.

Under the terms of the deal, Tata on Tuesday withdrew its objections to the enforcement of the award by the Delhi High Court — which, Tata insiders had previously said, it raised only because of fears that enforcement in India could lead to the seizure of Tata assets abroad.

Following the withdrawal of Tata’s objections, the court adjourned the case until March 8, when it will consider the RBI’s latest position on the matter, the company said.

In return, DoCoMo has agreed to suspend its US and UK action. The agreement is one of the first actions to take place under Mr Chandrasekaran, former chief executive of group flagship Tata Consultancy Services, who took charge of the holding company on February 21.

Shares in Tata Teleservices rose almost 20 per cent on Tuesday.

The DoCoMo dispute was a bone of contention between Cyrus Mistry, dismissed as Tata Sons chairman in October, and his predecessor Ratan Tata, who retained influence as the chairman of the Tata Trusts, which hold 65 per cent of Tata Sons stock.

Mr Tata worried that his successor was making insufficient effort to resolve the situation and was thereby risking Tata’s reputation for straightforward dealing, while Mr Mistry maintained that he was doing everything in his power to make the payment, but could not go beyond the boundaries of the law.

Under the 2008 agreement in which DoCoMo bought its stake in Tata Teleservices, it would be entitled to sell the stake back to Tata Sons and other smaller shareholders for half the $2.4bn purchase price, if performance targets were not met.

After DoCoMo tried to trigger this put option in 2014, the RBI noted that the agreement breached a ban on foreign equity investments with assured return, according to a letter to the finance ministry seen by the Financial Times. It nonetheless recommended that an exception be made, given that the return in this case would be negative, but the ministry rejected this suggestion.

DoCoMo noted that the completion of the transaction remained in question. “This agreement does not ensure that the payment will be carried out, but we still consider it as progress,” it said.

A resolution of the dispute could pave the way for a sale of Tata Teleservices, which has been relegated to a marginal position in India’s increasingly competitive telecoms market.