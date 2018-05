Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

New European Union rules come into force this week, promising to give consumers in Europe and beyond more control over how their data is used. But are people ready to exercise this new power and how prepared are companies for the change? Ravi Mattu puts these questions to the FT’s Aliya Ram and to GDPR expert Julian Saunders. Read our FT analysis here