It has been a tumultuous start for Gilane Tawadros at the helm of London’s esteemed Whitechapel Gallery. Seven months ago she came into a non-profit organisation that, like many, had suffered from years of stagnant state backing in a challenging fundraising environment. She then faced an Arts Council England grant cut (down 6.5 per cent to £1.4mn annually until 2026) just as runaway energy prices upped the cost of keeping the museum open. Her first visible act as director was a cost-cutting package which meant six staff, including three respected curators (out of seven total), losing their jobs. The decision met with an art-world outcry, including from Tawadros’s predecessor of 20 years, Iwona Blazwick, who described the situation as “alarming” in The Art Newspaper.

When we meet for her first media interview since, Tawadros is sympathetic to the response. “It was horrible, horrible. You never want to lose talented staff and Iwona was hugely invested in this place,” she says. She is also clear-eyed: “The scale of the challenge was such that we had to act swiftly to ensure that Whitechapel remained commercially viable,” she says.

But some good news has arrived: New York’s Ford Foundation has committed $500,000 over the next two years to the museum. The support — financially and personally — could not be more timely for Tawadros. Now, with a restructured organisation — permanent staff number 43 — and that grant, Tawadros is ready to outline her vision for the much-loved 122-year-old museum of contemporary art. “Whitechapel has the most amazing, radical and pioneering history and I am excited about translating that legacy,” she says.

The gallery recently mounted ‘Action, Gesture, Paint’, an exhibition of work by female abstract artists © Damian Griffiths

While her vision of the gallery’s role is not wildly different from that of her predecessors, Tawadros has fashioned her plans for a changing audience. “Whitechapel is globally connected but locally embedded . . . It has long been the place where migrants came to educate themselves,” she says, noting that in the early 20th century the Whitechapel’s Judaica-strong library earned it the nickname “the university of the ghetto”. Now, the museum has added materials that reflect the area’s Bangladeshi and growing Somali communities. “There are different waves of migrants,” she says. She is proud too of the museum’s heritage — when I visit, its library serves up a poignant reminder through Susan Hiller’s “J Street Project” (2002-05), a film that documents the 303 roads in Germany whose names refer to a Jewish presence (Judenstrasse, Judenplatz etc).

Born in Egypt in the 1960s, Tawadros is the daughter of political exiles from that country and was brought up in London. “I grew up understanding two cultures and how you have to embrace what is different, unfamiliar and uncomfortable,” she says. What is desperately lacking now, Tawadros feels, is a sense of hope. Her mission statement for the museum talks of “new possibilities for thinking, feeling and dreaming”. She counters my suggestion that the latter in particular is a bit cheesy. “Dreaming is really, really important. There is so much fear, so much anxiety at the moment. If you’re struggling, where is the space to find hopeful, expansive possibilities? Art can play a role in firing imaginations.”

Zineb Sedira’s installation ‘Dreams Have No Titles’ comes to the Whitechapel Gallery next year © Mathieu Carmona

Perhaps with this in mind, Tawadros has organised for Zineb Sedira’s “Dreams Have No Titles”, a critically acclaimed installation made for the French pavilion at the 2022 Venice Biennale, to come to the gallery next year (February 15-May 12). The playful-looking work, based around a series of film sets in France, Algeria and the UK, warns of how economic suppression and racism have blocked emancipation.

A trained art historian, Tawadros believes strongly that the Whitechapel Gallery can offer meaningful art in an accessible way — “We don’t have steps to get in, we don’t have columns” — while not, she stresses, underestimating its audience. A deep thinker, she references the late academic and cultural relations pioneer Stuart Hall, her “mentor” and the chair of the Institute of International Visual Arts, an organisation that Tawadros founded in 1994 and ran until 2005 to champion the work of British-based artists from African and Asian diasporas. “Stuart saw no contradictions in communicating difficult ideas,” she says.

Tawadros’s forthcoming programme reflects Hall’s perspective. This summer, the Whitechapel Gallery will — she thinks for the first time — open up all its spaces for free for an exhibition of artists, performers and thinkers, past and present, who interweave everyday life with art. The show is centred around a quote from the African-American writer James Baldwin: “Life is more important than art . . . and yet that is why art is important.” Hiller’s “J-Street Project” is part of this; also included are new works by Rana Begum and Janette Parris — the latter co-curates the exhibition alongside Tawadros (June 14-September 17). There will be four ticketed discussions (out of 14 events) that will cost £5 each, but free entry to the bulk of the programme is key. “You can’t talk about accessibility without considering the cost of [visiting] exhibitions,” Tawadros says.

In 2012 the gallery commissioned Rachel Whiteread to create a new work, ‘Tree of Life’, for the facade © Guy Montagu-Pollock/arcaidimages.com

Later this year, the gallery presents the first UK survey show of the French-born New York artist Nicole Eisenman, with sections on lesbian communities in the 1990s and American politics during the Trump years (opens October 10). The exhibition is organised by the high-profile curator Mark Godfrey, an arrangement made before Tawadros’s time but an example, she says, of how the museum can work with a smaller staff to its advantage. “I want to bring in external voices, we can’t know everything all the time from one place,” she says. Overall, she says, “we need to be financially prudent but artistically brave.”

Conscious of the noise around her appointment and unpopular restructuring, Tawadros is philosophical about her own role at the museum. “I’m not here to prove myself or to carve out my next job. I care deeply about Whitechapel Gallery and am here to safeguard it for the future. It has been around for more than 120 years, I’m just the next custodian of this extraordinary place.”

