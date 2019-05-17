Shares in the image sharing platform Pinterest tumble as much as 19 percent after the company’s first earnings report since going public, Starbucks’ China rival Luckin Coffee raises $561m in its IPO gaining a valuation of $4bn and UK Prime Minister Theresa May tells her MPs she will set out a timetable for her resignation and the election of a new leader. Plus, the FT’s Australia and Pacific correspondent Jamie Smyth explains why there’s so much bad blood in Australia and what it means for Saturday’s Federal election.
