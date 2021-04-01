Print this page

Drive to break new ground in space and cyber technology

The UK’s defence forces are slimming down and harnessing the power of AI and satellites to meet the emerging threats of the 21st century. Helen Warrell, the FT’s defence and security editor, talks to General Sir Patrick Sanders, head of the UK’s Strategic Command, about the biggest transformation in Britain’s armed forces since the cold war.

