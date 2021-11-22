We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include US, China, Coronavirus pandemic and The Information
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Five killed as car is driven into Christmas parade in US
Chinese hypersonic weapon fired a missile over South China Sea
European protests against Covid curbs spread to Brussels
Growth of The Information is good news for media business
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published