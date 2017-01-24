President tipped to sign border wall executive order, Nafta negotiations kick off and the curious link between tall teens and trading

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

If global trade was in US President Donald Trump’s line of fire on Monday, then environment and energy were the focus on his fourth full day in office. Mr Trump ended his predecessor’s block on the Keystone and Dakota pipelines, two projects that have stirred years of controversy. The actions were largely expected but will be opposed by tribal leaders and activists. Separately, leaked memos revealed that scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture have been blocked from communicating with the public and the press. Some Twitter posts have already been quietly deleted.

Now Mr Trump has set his sights on immigration. The new president is tipped to sign several more executive orders on Wednesday, most notably one enabling construction of his proposed border wall. Here is a quick summary of the orders made by the new president and what they mean. Finally, the FT’s Martin Wolf argues the rhetoric of “America First” reads like a declaration of economic warfare. (FT, Bloomberg, Verge, WaPo, Reuters, BBC)

In the news

Brexit approval by mid-March Theresa May will fast-track Brexit legislation after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that parliament must have a say in triggering the process of leaving the EU. The ruling may have dealt a blow to the government but the judges’ decision that ministers did not have to consult with devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland before triggering Article 50 is a plus. Here is the FT’s David Allen Green on how the ruling shows that the constitution is working. (FT, BBC

#OscarsLessWhite After two years of all-white acting nominees, the Academy Awards came back with the most nominations for black artists and film-makers in a single year in its history. The record-tying performance of La La Land — a musical that has drawn some criticism for featuring no lead African-American characters despite being in part about jazz — is a big win for Lionsgate Entertainment, the independent studio. (Slate, Paste, FT)

Israel ramps up settlements Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the building of 2,500 new homes in settlements in the West Bank, in a sign that the rightwing government has been emboldened by the election of Donald Trump. The amount — to be built on occupied Palestinian land — is the largest in several years. (FT)

El Chapo in the slammer The Manhattan jail holding the Mexican druglord is said to be tougher than Guantánamo. Given El Chapo has already escaped from high-security Mexican prisons twice, that may be warranted. One problem: for all the stringent security there have still been successful escapes. (NYT)

No presidential run for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has denied he is planning to run for the White House, after much speculation that he harbours political ambitions. Mr Zuckerberg embarked last week on the first stage of his tour across the US, aiming to visit 30 states this year. (FT)

A Gulf bond boom The rush of first-time bond sales in a previously untapped region has created a new centre of gravity in capital markets — pushing total emerging market debt sales to a new high. Excluding China, borrowers in emerging markets issued bonds worth $482bn in 2016, up 46 per cent on the year before. With budget deficits in Gulf states still substantial, bankers say 2017 could break that record. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Nafta Mexico and the US kick off what promise to be tough negotiations on the two-decades old North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico’s economy secretary and foreign secretary travel to Washington on Wednesday for meetings with top Trump administration officials, ahead of President Enrique Peña Nieto’s visit at the end of the month. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Somebody please think of the investors Larry Summers argues that it is time for business leaders to wake up: “Does the business community really want Nafta to be abrogated, Asian trade architecture turned over to the Chinese or a trade war launched with China? . . . For the sake of their shareholders, corporate leaders need to stop cheerleading and start insisting that policies have a modicum of logical coherence and factual support.” (FT)

India’s airport plan flies into trouble A lack of foreign investment in a new hub for Mumbai highlights the problems of delivering big projects on the subcontinent. What was meant to be a showcase for the New India will not be ready to claim that title for many years — at best. (FT)

A 100,000-year tomb From the US to the UK, Germany and Japan, countries have hit political roadblocks in finding a lasting fix to the world’s nuclear-waste problem. Not Finland, which has been quietly breaking ground. (WSJ)

On populism Princeton professor Jan-Werner Muller — who wrote the book on the political movement that is ascendant around the globe — on why Donald Trump’s use of the term “the people” is a warning sign and what his language shares with the likes of Chávez, Erdoğan and Orbán. (Guardian)

Trusteeship for South Sudan? The world’s youngest country is having serious teething troubles, with millions on the brink of starvation and displaced by civil war. As frustration grows there is growing momentum for an international trusteeship, similar to those in East Timor or Bosnia, to help bring order. (NYT)

A curious link Tall teenagers are likelier to invest in the stock market when they are adults. A study of wealth data in the US indicates that when it comes to investment strategies, subjects’ current height did not matter — but their teenage size did. When about half of American adults do not have any money in the stock market, it may be an odd but effective way to better understand market participation. (Ozy)

Video of the day

Trump’s trades — Nafta and TPP US president Donald Trump has declared the country’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and announced his intention to renegotiate Nafta. The FT’s Martin Sandbu explains the likely ramifications of this protectionist approach. (FT)