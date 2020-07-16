Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Twitter experienced an unprecedented hack on Wednesday when bitcoin scammers sent a series of tweets from hundreds of accounts, Opec and Russia move to start unwinding the record oil supply cuts agreed earlier this year, and the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any companies helping Russia to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Plus, the EU’s second-highest court rejected a European Commission order for Apple to pay back more than 14 billion euros in taxes to Ireland. The FT’s Javier Espinoza will have more on what this means for the EU as it tries to crack down on low-tax countries.

