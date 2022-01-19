The car industry has turned on France’s plan to force manufacturers to attach the equivalent of a public health warning to their advertising, and US telecoms companies will delay their rollout of 5G services near airports. Plus, the FT’s Chris Nuttall, explains why Microsoft’s $75bn deal for Activision Blizzard makes sense.

Carmakers criticise French plan for health warning on adverts

AT&T and Verizon limit 5G service near US airports after airlines’ outcry

Activision leverages itself into metaverse

Patriotic Gen Zs fuel pandemic jewellery boom in China

