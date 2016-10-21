Want to change banking culture? Back whistleblowers

Bill Dudley asked a couple of good questions this week, addressing a conference on reforming bank culture at the New York Federal Reserve.

“When people speak up to point out potential conduct issues, how are they treated?” said the Fed president, who spent about 20 years at Goldman Sachs before joining the reserve bank. “Are they held up as examples to emulate, or are they discouraged or even penalised?”

The fake-account scandal at Wells Fargo, the number two bank by deposits in the US, showed that protections for whistleblowers can be almost laughably poor. Several employees have told the Financial Times they tried to alert higher-ups to cheating to hit sales targets, but got nowhere. One even wrote an email in exasperation to John Stumpf, the former chairman and chief executive. (He said he didn’t see it.)

But it is not just Wells. At Bank of America, for example, current and former employees say they have been thwarted in their attempts to bring problems to light.

Ruth Landaverde was a personal banker at a BofA branch in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, until she left last year. When she called an internal hotline to complain that sales goals were set absurdly high, and driving staff to sickness and despair, the person on the other end of the line tried to change her mind.

Then word somehow got back to her manager. Ms Landaverde suspected it was because she was made to give her employee number. She had been assured the discussion would be confidential.

“[My manager] came down harder on me, as a result,” she says. “It was like, ‘Oh, you’re telling on me?’”

Bank of America declined to comment on the case.

There is a lot that needs to change, says Michael Winston. He is one of four former senior executives who have formed a group called Bank Whistleblowers United, pursuing a mission, they say, of restoring accountability to Wall Street.

Instant Insight It takes a scandal for reform to come to Wells Fargo A separation of chairman and chief executive roles at the US bank signals change, writes John Gapper

Mr Winston, 65, was once pulling down $3m a year. An expert in organisational strategy, employed by Lockheed Martin, McDonnell Douglas and Motorola, he was on the books of speaking agencies, addressing conferences around the world. In 2006, at the peak of his earning power, he was hired by Countrywide, the aggressive mortgage originator based in California, which had designs on becoming the Goldman Sachs of the Pacific.

He says he knew something was up when he pulled into the parking lot and saw the license plate, “FUND EM”. But after he got deeper, and started to flag concerns about reckless lending, he was marginalised, punished and ultimately dismissed. He sued for wrongful termination, turned down a settlement and was awarded $3.8m by a jury. He then saw that verdict overturned two years later by an appellate court, in secret, after 12 minutes’ deliberation, without any new evidence.

Now jobless, he shares a car with his son and says he worries — seriously — about starving to death.

If the Fed really wants to improve bank culture, he says, it needs to improve the incentives for whistleblowers to expose fraud and corruption. The regulator must require banks to reward people for speaking out, while ensuring they are well protected “in reality, not just rhetorically”. And it must mete out harsh and immediate punishment for retaliation against them.

“If we want people to come forward, like in the Wells Fargo situation, we need to respect them, not punish them,” he says. “I know a lot of whistleblowers; nobody sees any protection. None.”

Most big banks have blown through analysts’ forecasts for profit, as they presented third-quarter earnings over the past week. But shares in the sector have only narrowly outperformed the market. Four of the biggest six banks, in fact, are still trading below their theoretical break-up value.

There are all sorts of reasons why they should trade so poorly. These range from ultra-low interest rates and doubts over loan quality to the rise of smaller, nimbler competitors. But fear of litigation — caused by behaviour that could and should be stamped out — is probably among them too.

Wells says it has changed. Presenting results a week ago, its new CEO said he was “disturbed” by reports of retaliation against would-be whistleblowers. The bank says it is investigating every case, while coaching its 116,000 staff across the retail division on how to pass on concerns.

Meantime, one small-business banker still employed by BofA, based in the north-east of the country, says he is “too scared” to use official channels to report wrongdoing — or to allow the FT to use his first name.

“I’ve heard stories,” he says. “You complain and you end up losing your job.”