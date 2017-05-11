Maersk posts quarterly revenue growth for first time since ’14

AP Moller-Maersk boasted its first quarter of revenue growth in more than two years but the Danish conglomerate’s container shipping business continued to lose money.

Revenues at Maersk increase by 5 per cent to $9bn in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, their first rise since the third quarter of 2014.

Still, the Danish conglomerate – which is looking to sell or spin off its energy assets – is still struggling with weak performance at Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping company.

It suffered a loss of $66m in the quarter compared with a $37m profit a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit from Maersk Line after a recovery in freight rates from record low. But it was held back by an 80 per cent increase in fuel costs.

Maersk reiterated its full-year guidance of an increase in underlying profits over last year and that Maersk Line’s profits should be more than $1bn higher than the $384m loss last year.

Soren Skou, Maersk’s chief executive, said: