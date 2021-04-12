Print this page

Former British PM David Cameron has admitted he made mistakes lobbying for Greensill Capital

Former British prime minister David Cameron has admitted he made mistakes over his government lobbying for Greensill Capital, leading Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is expanding its investment in chips, and Microsoft is on the verge of acquiring the voice technology pioneer, Nuance. Plus, the FT’s US equities correspondent, Aziza Kasumov, discusses US equities investors’ concerns about US president Joe Biden’s tax proposals. 


Cameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill

https://www.ft.com/content/da2a2686-1efa-4fd4-bee4-79cc9d9a89a2


Huawei rival Xiaomi steps up chip ambitions amid US pressure

https://www.ft.com/content/2fadf021-91c5-4553-aecd-33e4439e99ab?


Wall Street investors look warily at gathering tax ‘storm’

https://www.ft.com/content/02f874f8-f5e3-4deb-908c-c709633821bb


Microsoft nears deal to buy voice tech pioneer Nuance for $16bn

https://www.ft.com/content/a36dd469-e521-4ce7-9351-ddc8f6b5cb42?


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast