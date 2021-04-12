Former British PM David Cameron has admitted he made mistakes lobbying for Greensill Capital

Former British prime minister David Cameron has admitted he made mistakes over his government lobbying for Greensill Capital, leading Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is expanding its investment in chips, and Microsoft is on the verge of acquiring the voice technology pioneer, Nuance. Plus, the FT’s US equities correspondent, Aziza Kasumov, discusses US equities investors’ concerns about US president Joe Biden’s tax proposals.





Cameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill

https://www.ft.com/content/da2a2686-1efa-4fd4-bee4-79cc9d9a89a2





Huawei rival Xiaomi steps up chip ambitions amid US pressure

https://www.ft.com/content/2fadf021-91c5-4553-aecd-33e4439e99ab?





Wall Street investors look warily at gathering tax ‘storm’

https://www.ft.com/content/02f874f8-f5e3-4deb-908c-c709633821bb





Microsoft nears deal to buy voice tech pioneer Nuance for $16bn

https://www.ft.com/content/a36dd469-e521-4ce7-9351-ddc8f6b5cb42?

